Happy Teachers' Day 2021: 15 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in India. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of a former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a great educationist, philosopher, and also the first Vice President of India.

He was honoured with various prestigious awards like Knighthood in 1931 and Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, in 1954.

First Teachers' Day was celebrated on 5 September 1962, the same year when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan assumed the office of the President of India.

This day is celebrated to acknowledge the significant role played by our teachers in our overall development. Students organize different events in their schools and colleges and get gifts for their favourite teachers.

In this article, we have curated some inspiring quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day."