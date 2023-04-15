Happy Poila Baisakh Wishes 2023: Quotes, Messages, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is observed every year on 15 April. The day is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm in India, Bangladesh, and other parts of the world. On this occasion, people make lovely rangolis or alponas, adorn their homes, put on new clothes, go to temples to receive blessings, make delectable sweet and savoury foods, and more.

Poila Baisakh is also regarded as the beginning of fiscal year among the the Bengali business class. On this day, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by businesspeople, and store owners welcome regular customers to share sweets and calendars to bring luck.

Let us read about some Poila Baisakh wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.