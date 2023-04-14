Happy Puthandu 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook Status on Tamil New Year

May God fulfill all your wishes on the occasion of Puthandu 2023
(Image: iStock)
Puthandu is an auspicious festival of the Tamils and people all over the country who come from the Tamilian background. Puthandu 20223 will be celebrated on 14 April and people have already began making preparations. Puthandu marks the beginning of the new year for the Tamilians and new year is celebrated in other regions under different names like West Bengal celebrates Poyla Boishakh, Kerala celebrates Vishu, Punjal celebrates Baisakhi and Assan celebrates Bihu on this day.
On the occasion of Puthandu, people follow different rituals like drawing kolam on their house's entrance, preparing different dishes, visiting temples of their Kul Devta and Kul Devi. People wear new dresses, eat and spend time with their friends and family. You can also share these wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status or Facebook status with your friends and family on Puthandu 2023.
Puthandu 2023 Facebook Status
Puthandu 2023 WhatsApp Status
Happy Puthandu 2023
Let the festival of Puthandu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. May God shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Puthandu 2023.
Puthandu marks the beginning of the new year and may God be with you on this new beginning. celebrate it with your friends and family. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!
May this new year on Puthandu 2023 bring joy, success, happiness, and good luck in your new chapter. Happy Puthandu Vazhtukal!
May this new year be beneficial for all of us. May Kul Devta bless everyone with health, wealth, good luck and happiness.
May the first day of new year on Puthandu be as special as you want it to be. The first day sets the tone for the rest of the year. happy Puthandu 2023.
