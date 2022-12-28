10 New Year`s Eve Party or Celebration Ideas to Welcome 2023

1. Drinks Party: Why wait in line for your favorite drink in a crowded bar at an overpriced restaurant when you can learn to make drinks at your home within your comfort zone? You can get mixers, fruit juicers, beer, wine, whiskey, and other drinks to make your own cocktails and mocktails. Every member can get a chance to prepare their drink along with a few snacks and music.

2. Game Boards party: Why plan an adventurous day on new year's eve or go out to have fun with your friends or partner when you can have fun at home? Refresh our childhood memories with a few board games at home. You can bring out all- monopoly, ludo, twisters, etc. No game will be too long or too silly for a new year's party.

3. Binge-watch shows: Every sibling group or girl gang has a set of favorite shows they are never tired of discussing. Why not dress like the favorite characters of the show and binge-watch their favorite episodes together?

4. Dance party: A dance party is a simple yet most favorite thing to do for any special occasion and what special day than new year's eve to dance it out all? You can get a playlist with your favorite music and have a dancing night. You can organize face-offs, dance numbers, and group dance to keep the fun alive all night.