Happy Mother's Day 2024: 50+ Mother's Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share

Happy Mother's Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Posters.
Happy Mother's Day Wishes 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Mother's Day, also known as International Mother's Day is an important occasion to show love, respect, and gratitude towards all the mothers of the world. The day is dedicated to highlight the sacrifices that mothers have been making ever since the world came into existence.
The origin of Mother's Day celebration dates back to the ancient Greece and Rome. However, it was declared as an official holiday in the United States in 1914. Mother's Day was first started in 1908 by Anna Jarvis to commemorate her late mother. Anna's mother died on the second Sunday of May, that is why Mother's Day is recognized on second Sunday of May.
Let us check out some Happy Mother's Day wishes, messages, quotes, posters, and images below. Share them with your beloved mothers to make them feel special.
Mothers are the greatest blessing from God, and we should love and thank them every day for everything they do selflessly for families. Happy Mother's Day 2024.
A mother can be a friend, guide, mentor, or anything. She can replace anyone in your life but a mother is irreplaceable. Happy Mother's Day.
I am lucky that you are my mother. On this Mother's Day, I wish nothing but bundles of happiness, prosperity, good health, and longevity for you. Greetings of Mother's Day Mummy!
You are the sunshine in my life and my day can't start unless I see you. Wish you abundant love and happiness mom!!!
They say no one can heal broken hearts but I say a mother's loving touch is enough to get over with any hardship in your life. Happy Mother's Day!!
Ever wondered why God made a mother? Well, I am sure almighty knew that the people would always need a loving, kind, selfless, and graceful personality in their lives, and that is 'Mother'. Wishing you a happy Mother's Day!
My mother is the best mother in this world, and I can die million times to have her as my mother in every life. Greetings of Mother's Day!
Mother's are priceless, and we should love, respect, adore, and acknowledge them always. Happy Mother's Day!
You are not poor if you don't have money. You are poor, helpless, needy, and unlucky, if you don't have a mother, May God bless all the mothers of the world. Happy Mother's Day 2024.
My mother is a super hero. She just sets everything right with her invisible magic. Love you mom! Happy Mother's Day
Mother's don't need to be loved on just one day, instead they should be cherished and embraced every day in our lives. Mother's Day just gives you an excuse to show some extra love and respect. Happy Mother's Day!
No one has every influenced me as much as my mother does. She is a superwoman, and I am proud to be her daughter. Love you mummy! Happy Mother's Day!!
Mother's are always there for your support. They have been with you since the day you were born. Let us just acknowledge the sacrifices of a mother on this Mother's Day. Greetings of the Day!
We live in a world where our life matters the most. Have you ever wondered how mothers sacrifice their everything for the happiness and prosperity of children and family? If no, please take a minute to think, and respect this selfless person forever. Happy Mother's Day!
If you owe your life to anyone after God, it definitely should be a mother. Love and respect your mother always. Wishing you a happy Mother's Day!
No word in this universe can describe the role of a mother. If we think to summarize the love and affection of a mother, we will definitely fell short of words. Mother's are true blessings!!! Happy Mother's Day
I may not be close to my mother physically but my heart, mind, and soul is always closer to my mother. I wish her lifelong happiness. Happy Mother's Day!
My heart really goes out to people who have lost a mother. I wish I could comfort them, but I know they have lost the most precious person in their life. May God protect our mothers. Happy Mother's Day!
If things fall out of place in your life, go to you mother and give her a tight hug. Trust me, you will forget all the hardships of your life. Love your mothers, happy Mother's Day!
Don't ever break the heart of your mother. You have no idea how may sacrifices she has made just to give you a happy and comfortable life. Happy Mother's Day!!
Mothers are our soulmates. They understand our happiness, grief, and every mood. Love your mothers, Happy Mother's Day 2024.
I wish my mother to live thousand of years. I need my mother entire life because no one can replace her. Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day!
Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together. [Susan Gale].
Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all. [Oliver Wendell Holmes].
A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower. [Debasish Mridha].
Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. [Erich Fromm].
Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism. [Gilda Radner].
Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws. [Barbara Kingsolver].
There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood. [Elder M. Russell Ballard].
We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong. [Laura Stavoe Harm].
When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway. [Erma Bombeck].
Mothers can look through a child’s eyes and see tomorrow. [Reed Markham].
I believe in the strength and intelligence and sensitivity of women. My mother, my sisters [they] are strong. My mum is a strong woman and I love her for it. [Tom Hiddleston].
I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life. [Abraham Lincoln].
Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had. [Linda Wooten].
When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. [Charley Benetto].
Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. [Leroy Brownlow].
My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. [Jodi Picoult].
Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children. [William Makepeace Thackeray].
The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation. [James E. Faust].
It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? [Mahatma Gandhi].
“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children. [Maxim Grosky].
My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was. [Lisa Leslie].
All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." [Abraham Lincoln].
My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything. [Emma Stone].
