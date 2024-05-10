Happy Mother's Day 2024: 50+ Mother's Day Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share

Happy Mother's Day Wishes 2024: Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on Sunday, 12 May 2024. Mother's Day, also known as International Mother's Day is an important occasion to show love, respect, and gratitude towards all the mothers of the world. The day is dedicated to highlight the sacrifices that mothers have been making ever since the world came into existence.

The origin of Mother's Day celebration dates back to the ancient Greece and Rome. However, it was declared as an official holiday in the United States in 1914. Mother's Day was first started in 1908 by Anna Jarvis to commemorate her late mother. Anna's mother died on the second Sunday of May, that is why Mother's Day is recognized on second Sunday of May.

Let us check out some Happy Mother's Day wishes, messages, quotes, posters, and images below. Share them with your beloved mothers to make them feel special.