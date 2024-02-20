International Mother Language Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance, and Events

International Mother Language Day 2024: Know the history and origin of the day here.
(Photo: iStock)
International Mother Language Day 2024: International Mother Language Day is observed on 21 February, every year. It is a significant day to raise awareness about the importance of mother tongue and to promote multilingualism.
India promotes linguistic and cultural diversity. This day is extremely important for everyone who wishes to improve their mother tongue and learn more about it.
The day was first proposed in Bangladesh in 1952. Four students were killed while starting the movement to make Bengali the official language of the country.
In 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) designated International Mother Language Day. The General Assembly of the UN also welcomed the proposal.
The theme for International Mother Language Day 2024 is "Multilingual education – a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning."
The theme emphasises the necessity of preserving a mother tongue's cultural heritage and traditional knowledge. It also highlights the importance of multilingualism in promoting peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.
The primary objective of International Mother Language Day is to preserve linguistic and cultural diversity. It is also to promote intergenerational learning and cultural preservation.
International Mother Language Day 2024 is an opportunity to celebrate and endorse the use of mother tongues. It is also a reminder of the importance of multilingualism in promoting cultural understanding, peace, and sustainable development.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)