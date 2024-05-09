Mother's Day 2024: When is Mother's Day? Date, History, Significance & Posters

Mother's Day 2024. When is Mother's Day and why is it celebrated?
(Photo: iStock)
Mother’s Day, also known as International Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to appreciate, honor, and recognize the contribution of mothers to society and families. The date of Mother's Day changes annually, and it is a federal holiday in the United States. A mother is one of the most important persons in a family. She plays a magnificent role in a child’s development. Mother’s Day Holiday serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that mothers make for their children.
Mothers are the greatest blessings from God. They are caring, loving, and sacrifice their own needs and wishes for the happiness and prosperity of their families. The selfless love that a mother has for her child can never be compared to anything else. Mother's Day is an important event to highlight the importance of mothers’ role in shaping their children’s lives.
Mothers often guide their children through the ups and downs of life, and encourage them with their words of wisdom, when they are in dire need of it. A mother is an epitome of grace, love, affection, sacrifice, wisdom, and much more. All the nicest words in the world will be less to describe a mother.
We should love and respect our mother's every day because they play multiple roles in our lives like friend, guide, mentor, teacher, and more. Mother's Day is a time to reflect on the significant and irreplaceable role that mothers play in shaping their children’s lives and to honor the selfless love that they keep showing every now and then.
This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 12 May 2024.
Mother's Day 2024 Images.
The history of Mother’s Day is diverse. Initially, it was recognized in ancient Greece and Rome, where festivals were held to honor the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. The day has been appropriated for many centuries and has been a part of many different cultures.
In the United States, Mother’s Day was first started in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, and the day was later declared as an official US holiday in 1914. Anna Jarvis was inspired to initiate Mother's Day after her mother died on the second Sunday of May in 1908. Her mother was a community activist who had attended and helped injured soldiers during the civil war. She also started 'Mothers’ Day Work Clubs' to teach women about the care of children. Anna Jarvis commenced Mother's Day to honor and pay tribute to all the mothers in the world who make sacrifices for their children and family.
Mother's Day Images and Posters 2024.
Mother's Day is a significant day to recognise and celebrate the roles of mothers in society. It is a time to express gratitude for the selfless love and dedication that mothers provide to their families and beyond. Mother's Day celebrations take place in different parts of the world, but the spirit of the holiday remains the same: it's a time to honour the importance of mothers and to celebrate the diversity of family traditions.
The significance of Mother's Day is evident in the diverse ways that it is celebrated around the world. The holiday is a time to shower some love, respect, and gratitude towards the mother's for the countless sacrifices they have made for their children, family, and loved ones. No matter what the specific customs are, the essence of Mother's Day remains universal: it is a time to cherish and acknowledge the profound impact that mothers and maternal figures have on our lives.
Happy Mother's Day 2024 Posters.
Mother's Day can be celebrated in several ways. Everyone has a different way to show love, respect and appreciation. However, some of the common Mother's Day activity ideas include sending handmade cards, gifts, and organising family gatherings. In some parts of the world, people also hold special outings and celebrations to honour mothers. If you want to get an idea about Mother's Day activities 2024, consider the following.
Plant a Tree: One way to make this Mother's Day special for your mother is to plant a tree in her honor. Whether you're a gardener or just want to try something new, planting a tree is a great way to create a lasting memory with your mother. You can choose a sapling, then plant it in her garden or in a community area. When you're done, you'll want to watch the tree grow through the years. This is a perfect tribute to your mother and her hard work and dedication to you.
Help Your Mother in Cleaning: On this Mother's Day, give your mother a day of break by taking over a deep clean of a room, closet, or the whole house. This will not only make her feel special but also respected and valued.
Gift her a Flower Bouquet: Another great way to honor your mother is to give her a bouquet of flowers. If you're planning on buying a premade arrangement, you can always make your own bouquets by arranging flowers and greens from the local market. This will make memories that will last a lifetime.
If you're looking for a more active way to honor your mother, there are plenty of activities to choose from. Take a trip to the museum, an art gallery, or a sculpture garden. You can also volunteer your time at a food bank, animal shelter, or military memorabilia. No matter how much time or what kind of activity you choose, it's important to make a difference and show your appreciation for your mother.
Mother's Day 2024 Posters.
There are different customs and traditions followed by people across the globe while celebrating the Mother's Day. Some of them include the following:
Thailand celebrates Mother's Day on the birthday of the current queen, Sirikit, in August. The holiday is a time for families to gather and celebrate the mother with gifts, flowers, and a large feast.
In Ethiopia, families also come together during the Antrosht holiday, which lasts for several days and honors motherhood. During this time, families sing songs, eat a large meal, and give mothers a day off from work and other household chores.
In United States, people celebrate Mother's Day with great pomp and show. Presenting flowers and gifts to mother's has become a ritual on this day. Most families celebrate the day by giving a day break to mothers from daily household chores.
In some unusual events, Mother's Day is also a day for political or feminist movements. In 1968, Coretta Scott King, the wife of Martin Luther King Jr., used Mother's Day to organize a march in support of underprivileged women and children. The holiday was later used by women's groups in the 1970s to highlight the need for equal rights and access to childcare.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)