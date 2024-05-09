International Nurses Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May every year. The day is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the nurses' contributions to the healthcare sector. Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, and they play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of people around the world. 12th May was chosen as the date for International Nurses Day because it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a renowned figure in nursing history

Today, International Nurses Day is celebrated by nurses all over the world. Various activities and events are organized to promote the nursing profession and raise awareness about the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. Let's know more about the theme, history, significance and activities for International Nurses day 2024.