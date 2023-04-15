Happy Malayalam New Year 2023: Vishu Wishes, Quotes, Images, & WhatsApp Status

Vishu is the new year for the Malayali people and it is an important and auspicious festival for the people all over the country, especially those belonging to Kerala. Vishu marks the first day of the Medam month as per the Gregorian calendar that also corresponds to the month of April. This is a happy occasion for all the Malayali people and they come together to enjoy their new year with great zest and enthusiasm.

On the occasion of Vishu, the Malayalam new year, people prepare traditional dishes, wear new clothes, enjoy dance and music and party together since they believe the first day of the year decides the tone for the rest of the year. The first day of the Medam month differs every year and this year since it depends on the location of the sun and it will be celebrated on 15 April this year.

Here are few wishes, messages, quotes, images, and WhatsApp Status to share with friends and family on the occasion of Vishu 2023.