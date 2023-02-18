Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Mahadev Wallpaper, & Status

The festival of Maha Shivratri is grandly celebrated in India. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts during this festival and conduct prayers throughout the night. It is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindu devotees who believe that Lord Shiva can solve all problems. Maha Shivratri 2023 is set to be celebrated on Saturday, 18 February 2023. Preparations for the same have already begun as devotees want to observe the day grandly. They have started preparing for the puja.

During Maha Shivratri, friends and family get together to sit for the puja that is said to bring happiness, joy, and prosperity. They pray to Lord Shiva so that he solves all their problems and fills their lives with peace. They fast the whole day to show their devotion to Mahadev. It is an extremely important day.