Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings

Here are some wishes, images and quotes for Karwa Chauth 2021
(Photo: iStock)
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival which is celebrated every year on the Krishna Paksh (fourth day of dark fortnight) of Kartik month of Hindu calendar.
According to the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls in the month of October.
Married Hindu women celebrate Karva Chauth by observing a fast from sunrise to moonrise. The fast is observed for the well-being and long life of their husband. Some unmarried women also observe a fast and pray for getting a desired life partner.
This day is celebrated with enthusiasm in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. People spend time with their loved ones on this auspicious occasion.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greeting which you can send to your wife/ husband on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2021.
I am extremely grateful to have you as my life partner. I always enjoy being with you. Together we make such a beautiful pair. Wish you a very happy Karwa Chauth!
On this auspicious occasion of Karwa chauth, I promise to always be there and love you with all my heart.
On this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, I pray to god that our bond grows stronger. Happy Karva Chauth!
You have been a blessing in my life. I promise to love you always. Happy Karwa Chauth!
Karwa Chauth wishes and images for husband and wife
Karwa Chauth wishes, greetings, images In Hindi
Karva Chauth wishes and images