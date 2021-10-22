Karwa Chauth 2021: 15 Best Gift Ideas for Your Wife

15 special gift ideas for wife on Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is observed every year to celebrate the bond of husband and wife. Married Hindu women celebrate this festival by observing a fast and by praying for the well-being of their husbands.
Karva Chauth is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna paksh) in the month of Kartik of the Hindu lunar calendar. According to Gregorian calendar, it fall between mid to late October.
Some men also observe fast on this day along with their wives. They also present a nice gift to their wife on this auspicious day.
Here are some amazing gift ideas which you can present to your wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2021.
1. Perfume
On this beautiful occasion of Karwa Chauth, get a nice cologne for your wife. You can choose from the range of perfumes available in online and offline stores.
2. Saari
If your wife is into saaris, then straight away visit to the best saari shop in your town and get one of those beautiful saaris for your her.
3. Books
If your wife loves reading, then get her the books of her favourite author(s) (of course, the ones she haven't read).
4. Footwear
A nice pair of footwear is loved by everyone. Get your wife a comfortable and elegant pair of footwear. Some different types of footwear include: Stilettos, Ballerina Flats, Boots, etc.
5. Photo Frame
You can get a nice photo frame and place some amazing photos of your wife in it. You can easily get these in your nearby gift shop or any e-commerce website.
6. Chocolates
Chocolates always works as a nice gift. Get some delicious chocolates for your wife on this auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth.
7. Wrist Watch
Despite the fact that we can always check the time on our mobile phones, some people still like to wear a wrist watch. If your wife is one of them, get a nice wrist watch for her.
8. Jewelry
You can gift an earring, a bracelet, a ring or any other accessory to your wife on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth.
9. Makeup Kit
If your wife loves makeup, then a set of makeup accessories can beat all other alternatives. You can get it easily at a beauty/cosmetics stores near you and on e-commerce websites.
10. Kindle
If your wife loves to read, and you don't have any specific book in mind which you think would be a nice gift for her, then you can get a Kindle for her.
11. Prepare a Meal for your wife
On this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, cook the dish which your wife loves the most. You both can enjoy it together after breaking your fasts.
12. Take her out for a dinner date
Take your wife out for a dinner date at her favourite restaurant.
13. Flowers
You can gift your wife a bouquet of red roses or some other flowers she likes.
14. Handbag
You can also gift a handbag to your wife on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. You can get it easily on different e-commerce website and also from a local bag store.
15. Travel Card
You can also gift a travel card to your wife on this Karwa Chauth. She is definitely going to love it if she loves travelling.
