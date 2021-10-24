Karwa Chauth 2021: Special Memes, Funny Images, and Jokes

On the day of Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. This festival is considered of great significance in Hinduism.

People wear traditional clothes, have sweets, and spend some quality time with their loved ones.

In this article, we have curated some memes, images, and jokes which you can share with your wife/ husband on this joyous occasion of Karwa Chauth.