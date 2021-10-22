Karwa Chauth 2021 Dress Ideas: Top 15 Classy Styles For You to Rock The Event

Karwa Chauth 2021: 15 Classy styles to wear
Karwa Chauth is a day that celebrates the love and affection between a husband and a wife by fasting. It is one of the most beautiful festivals celebrated in India and if you are confused about what to wear this year, check out these 15 style recommendations to dress up your look.
Chikankari is one of the most beautiful hand embroideries native to India. It is a classic look for all those girls who want to dress up and yet not wear something too heavy. A classic Chikankari outfit adorned with some ornate jewellery will ensure that you shine as bright as the moon.
Simple Chikankari for Karwa Chauth 2021
While the past many years has seen a rise in suits matched with Palazzos, Anarkalis are your safest option if you want to look beautiful without any extra effort. Wear a full length Anarkali and pair it up with an intricate dupatta and you shall be good to go.
Anarkali styles for Karwa Chauth 2021
In olden times, Karwa Chauth was only celebrated in the region of Punjab. Hence, many Punjabi women still carry on the tradition of wearing suits and not a saris on Karwa Chauth. If you like this idea, you can opt for a simple sharara suit in a vibrant color or even go for a heavier one depending upon your personal style.
Sharara set for Karwa chauth 2021
If you are a Sari girl and Saris are your go to look, pull out your favourite Silk Sari or better, choose one in organza to keep up with the latest trends.
Organza Sari for Karwa Chauth 2021
Palazzos paired with a trendy jacket is not only going to keep your overall look extremely chic but also extremely comfortable. Simple accessorize your look with some beautiful earrings and bangles and you shall be good to go.
Jacket looks for this Karwa Chauth 2021
Let's face it, Ivory and gold is the go to color combination for every girl out there. So break up with the reds and opt for a full length Ivory outfit for your Karwa Chauth look. Put on some traditional chandbalis and you'll be all set.
Ivory and Gold for Karwa Chauth 2021
Pull out a plain sari like Deepika from the movie Piku and glam up your look with some dark kohled eyes, a loose sidebun and some beautiful ear rings to complete your look.
Side bun look for you this karwa chauth
For those girls who like to keep it minimalistic, go for a chic red sari in chiffon that will drape beautifully around you. Opt for an embroidered blouse to glam up the look and dont forget to wear those bangles.
Red Chiffon Sari
If you are a girl who loves her history and culture, pull out your favourite Bandhani Sari and pair it with a traditional mang tika to complete your look. If Saris are not your thing, use your Bandhani Dupatta to enhance your plain silk suit and wear some kundan earings to finish off the look.
Bandhni Sari or Dupatta for Karwa Chauth 2021
If you are a Gota Pati lover, go for a simple Gota Pati Lehenga in a pastel shade like the image attached below with some sparkling bangles and you will surely be the centre of attention all night.
Gota Pati Lehenga
Banarsi Lehengas are not only lightweight but also pieces that look extremely grand. Hence, if you do not want to put too much effort into accessorizing your outfit, go for a Banarsi lehenga and let its richness brighten you up.
Banarsi Lehengas for karwa chauth 2021
If you are a new bride and you want to go for something new, take a draped look this 2021 with a beautiful cape like Masoom Minawala
Cape Styles for Karwa Chauth 2021
Mirror work outfits are in trend with designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collection. So if you are a fashion enthusiast, opt for a simple mirror work lehenga or a sari with mirror work embellishments to dazzle everyone on Karwa Chauth 2021.
Simple Kurtas with bell sleeves are your best bet this year if you are not the kind of girl to wear heavy outfits. Simply pair it with some dangling earrings and you shall be good to go
Bell sleeves for Karwa Chauth 2021
Draped Saris are one of the most trending pieces in the Indian fashion circle today. So opt for this outfit if you want to create a trendy impact full look this Karwa Chauth.
Draped Saris for Karwa Chauth 2021
So pick one of your favourite styles this 2021 and have a beautiful day with your loved ones.
