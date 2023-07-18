Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

The Islamic New Year is one of the most important events for Muslims worldwide. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The Islamic New Year is also known as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. It is celebrated on the first day of the holy month- Muharram. It was in this month when the Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina.

The 10th day of the month, known as Ashura, is mourned by Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle thus dates of Muharram are different each year as per the Gregorian calendar. The start of the Muharram depends on the sighting of the moon.

Share the messages, quotes, images, and posters with friends and family on the occasion of Muharram.