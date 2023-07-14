World Day for International Justice 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World Day for International Justice 2023: Theme, History, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Day for International Justice or International Justice Day or Day of International Criminal Justice is celebrated every year on 17th July. The day is observed to commemorate the significant role of International Criminal Court (ICC) and other organizations in providing justice to victims of injustice including people affected by war crimes, people affected by genocide, people affected by terrorism and more.
World Day for International Justice is recognized to highlight the severe cases of human rights abuses and the role of ICC in eradicating them. It is an opportunity to promote the rule of law, observance of human rights, and opposition to impunity. The day also recognises the issues faced by the victims of these atrocities, and the need to preserve their rights and make sure that their voices are heard.
The theme of World Day for International Justice 2023 is not known yet.
According to the International Criminal Court (ICC), "17 July is the Day of International Criminal Justice. It marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute on 17 July 1998, the founding treaty of the ICC, which seeks to protect people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. 17 July unites all those who wish to support justice, promote victims' rights, and help prevent crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world."
The significance of World Day for International Justice is to increase public awareness about the ICC, its mandate, and the significance of international justice in the fight against impunity for serious crimes. It provides an opportunity to advance human rights, the rule of law, and the prosecution of significant international crimes. The day is celebrated to support and help the victims who have endured suffering as a result of different atrocities, and works to uphold their rights.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. [Martin Luther King Jr].
Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public. [Cornel West].
Continue to speak out against all forms of injustice to yourselves and others, and you will set a mighty example for your children and for future generations. [Bernice King].
Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are. [Benjamin Franklin].
Quick reminder: Kindness and justice are not synonymous. Be kind. And advocate and work for justice. Lives depend on it. [Bernice King].
Justice grows out of recognition of ourselves in each other - that my liberty depends on you being free too.” [Barack Obama].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)