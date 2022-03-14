Holi, Holika Dahan 2022: Date, Time, and Importance

Holi 2022 will be celebrated on 18 March.
The Indian festival Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated grandly every year. This year, Holi 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March 2022.
Another reason that makes Holi one of the most important festivals in India is that it marks the onset of the spring season and the end of winter. It brings happiness and colour to the lives of people.
People across the country are eagerly waiting to celebrate Holi 2022 which will be extra special this year.
Holika Dahan, which is also known as Chhoti Holi marks the triumph of good over evil. It is always celebrated a day before Holi.
On this day, people in India arrange a bonfire and celebrate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu.
People also conduct the Holika Puja as it is believed to bring prosperity and wealth to everyone's home. This puja also gives people the power to fight all their fears.
As the festival of Holi 2022 approaches near, here are the puja timings that everybody should take note of:
The Purnima Tithi is scheduled to begin at 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, 17 March 2022. It will end on Friday, 18 March 2022, at 12:47 p.m.
Bhadra Punchha will be held from 9:06 p.m. to 10:16 p.m. Those who organise the puja should remember the timings.
Bhadra Mukha will commence from 10:16 p.m. and end at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, 18 March 2022.
People also pray so that their internal evil is destroyed, just like Holika was. She was the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu.
