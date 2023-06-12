World Day against Child Labour 2023: Quotes, Slogans, & Posters To Share

World Day against Child Labour is celebrated every year on 12 June and this celebration has been a constant since the year 2002. The International Labour Organization established World Day Against Child Labour in the year 2002 and since then all the country members of the United Nations have been celebrating the day.

This day is an opportunity to raise awareness about child labour and how has been exploiting children by depriving them of their rights, education, and a normal life. We can also play a part by sharing these slogans, messages, quotes, and posters on World Day against Child Labour.