Happy Earth Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Posters and Slogans

Happy Earth Day 2022 is on 22 April 2022.
Earth Day is one of the most popular events that is celebrated on 22 April every year. This year, Earth Day 2022 will be observed on Friday, 22 April 2022. Everybody should remember the date as it is a very important event that is celebrated.
Earth Day is one day that is observed to spread awareness and protect the Earth. On this day, different activities are held such as planting trees, recycling products, and reusing are done for the protection of the Earth.
People also send wishes and share Earth Day images, posters, quotes etc to observe this day.
It is to be noted that Earth Day is always celebrated on 22 April every year. It helps to spread awareness about saving the Earth and protecting the environment.
Earth Day will be observed tomorrow which is on Friday, 22 April 2022 so here are certain wishes, posters, images, quotes, etc that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate this occasion.
"Our planet provides enough to fulfil each man’s need, but certainly not every man’s greed." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Like art and music, love of surroundings is a common language that can leave behind social and political boundaries." – Jimmy Carter
"A country that destroys its soils damages itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, gives fresh strength to our people and purify the air." - Franklin D. Roosevelt
Be a superhero by saving our Mother Earth and trying to protect the trees. Happy Earth Day 2022 everybody.
We should all take a vow to protect our Planet Earth and make small efforts to save it. Every small effort counts. Happy Earth Day 2022 to all.
Preserve Nature and try not to damage the gifts that are given to us by Mother Earth. Happy Earth Day 2022.
Let's celebrate Earth Day by promising to contribute towards preserving Mother Earth. Happy Earth Day.
Happy Earth Day 2022 to all
Happy Earth Day 2022 wishes and images.
