Happy Earth Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Posters and Slogans

Earth Day is one of the most popular events that is celebrated on 22 April every year. This year, Earth Day 2022 will be observed on Friday, 22 April 2022. Everybody should remember the date as it is a very important event that is celebrated.

Earth Day is one day that is observed to spread awareness and protect the Earth. On this day, different activities are held such as planting trees, recycling products, and reusing are done for the protection of the Earth.