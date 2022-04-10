Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Whatsapp Messages

Ram Navami 2022 is on 10 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be ending with the auspicious Ram Navami.
The festival of Ram Navami is observed as the birthday of Lord Rama. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Everybody gets together on this day and celebrates this festival with lots of grandeur. They also prepare various delicacies and send wishes to each other.
It is to be noted that the festival of Ram Navami 2022 is on Sunday, 10 April 2022.
Let's take a look at a few wishes and quotes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Ram Navami 2022:
May Lord Ram bless you with happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to everybody.
Celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami 2022 with your friends and family. Spend time together and make lots of good memories.
May Lord Ram shower his divine blessings and brighten your life. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to all.
The festival of Ram Navami denotes the victory of good over evil. We hope this day is filled with goodness and happiness. Happy Ram Navami 2022.
Celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami with your family. Fill this day with good vibes and happiness. Happy Ram Navami 2022 to everybody.
Ram Navami 2022 Wishes.
Happy Ram Navami 2022 to all.
