Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

Wishes, Images and Quotes for Vishu 2022.
Vishu, the Malayali New Year, is being celebrated this year on 15 April 2022. This day marks the first day of Medam month of Malayalam calendar.
It is primary celebrated in Kerala and few other south Indian states with zeal and fervour. The same day is also celebrated as Bohag Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in northern parts of India.
Vishu also symbolises the arrival of spring and the beginning of the harvest season. Farmers of Kerala start ploughing land and also begin other agricultural activities during this period.
People decorate their homes, dress in new clothes, and visit temples to mark this special occasion.
In this article, we have compiled some wishes, images, quotes, messages which you can send to your friends, family and relatives and also upload as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.
May God bless you with peace and happiness in your life. Happy Vishu to you and your family.
May this new year brings health and prosperity in every household. May it brighten up everyone’s mood...Happy Vishu!!
Wishing you joy, wealth, prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.
Vishu signifies a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life!
Vishu wishes and images
