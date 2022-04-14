Happy Bohag Bihu: Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes, and WhatsApp Statuses

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and posters on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.
(Photo: iStock)
Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022.
This festival is celebrated in the Indian state of Assam and it marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.
Bohag Bihu is a harvest festival and also marks the arrival of spring. The same day is celebrated in different parts of India with different names, like Baisakhi in Punjab.
We have curated some wishes, images, and quotes that you can send your loved ones and also share as your WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu.
May this new year bring you growth and happiness. Happy Bohag Bihu!
Bohag Bihu, the festival of harvest, is one of the biggest festivals of Assam. I pray that this new year brings you good health and joy.
May this auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu bring you health, peace, and prosperity. Happy Bihu!
May the festival of Bihu come with great success for you. Wishing you a year of joy, satisfaction, peace, and prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!
May God bless you and your family with good health. Happy Bohag Bihu!
