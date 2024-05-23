Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes, Images, & Status

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: This year, the auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima is scheduled to be celebrated on Thursday, 23 May. The sacred event marks the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. One should note that the festival is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which is in April or May. Buddhists all across the world celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and fervour. It is a day of joy for them.

Everybody should celebrate Buddha Purnima this year. You should observe the day with devotion and follow the traditional rituals to seek Lord Buddha's blessings. Begin your day on a positive note by sending wishes to your friends and family. Remind them of this auspicious festival so they can participate in the events. You can also participate in the religious ceremonies.