Buddha Purnima 2024: Rituals and Traditions Devotees Should Follow on This Day

Buddha Purnima 2024: The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. The festival has immense importance for various countries, especially India, Tibet, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet. It is a time to celebrate the life, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha.

The date of Buddha Purnima is determined by the Gregorian calendar. It falls in April or May every year. In 2024, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 May.