Buddha Purnima 2024: Rituals and Traditions Devotees Should Follow on This Day

Buddha Purnima 2024: The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. The festival has immense importance for various countries, especially India, Tibet, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet. It is a time to celebrate the life, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha.
The date of Buddha Purnima is determined by the Gregorian calendar. It falls in April or May every year. In 2024, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 May.
Buddha Purnima 2024: Rituals To Follow
The full moon day in the month of Vaisakha is the date of Buddha Purnima. According to religious beliefs, on this day, the Peepal tree has the form of Goddess Lakshmi. If you keep something sweet under the Peepal tree and offer water to it, then you will get the special blessings of the goddess. It is believed that this will help you gain more wealth.
Moon Puja is also said to have a special significance in connection with Buddha Purnima. On this day, rice mixed with milk and sugar is offered to the moon. According to the rituals, this can help in getting relief from financial problems.
If you are troubled by money, then on the day of Buddha Purnima, you should do a remedy of 10 cowries. On this day, 10 cowries should be offered to the moon. Along with this, turmeric tilak should also be applied to the Goddess Lakshmi
If you want to improve the position of moon in the horoscope, then you should stay in the moonlight for at least 15 minutes before work on this day.
You should worship Lord Shiva during this time. According to the beliefs, all the wishes will be fulfilled by doing this. If you do yoga on this day, your suppressed power will shine and you will gain more knowledge. You can be successful in every field.
You should be kind to others on Buddha Purnima and take care of the needy and the poor. Provide them food, shelter, and the basic amenities on this day.
Devotees can go to a nearby Buddhist temple on this day and offer prayers. They can also participate in the rituals and connect with the spiritual community.
You can spend time reading Buddhist scriptures on Buddha Purnima. You can gain insights into Buddha's teachings and be inspired to help others.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)