Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

Buddha Purnima 2024: The most important festival of the Buddhist community across the world is Buddha Purnima. The festival is celebrated to mark the life, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This festival falls on the first full moon day of Vaisakha, which is between April and May in the Gregorian calendar.
Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday, 23 May. Followers of Gautama Buddha celebrate the event with great enthusiasm. Everyone should observe the event on the scheduled date.
Buddha Purnima 2024: History and Significance
The date and time of Lord Buddha's birth and death is uncertain. However, it is believed that he was born between the 6th and 4th century BC. He was born as Prince Siddhartha in Lumbini, Nepal.
According to legends, he was predicted to become a great king or a great sage, much before his birth. He grew up with royal luxury, shielded from the hardships of human life until he was in his late 20s.
When he encountered sickness, old age, and death, the 29-year-old prince decided to leave his royal palace and embark on a quest to find answers to the cause of all suffering.
Over the next several years, he investigated various teachings but could not find answers. One night, he went into deep meditation and woke up with all the answers he had been seeking. This is how at the age of 35, Siddhartha Gautama became the Buddha or the Awakened One.
For the rest of his life, he dedicated himself to preaching the Dharma to lead others on the path of Enlightenment. Gautama Buddha breathed his last breath at the age of 80 in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
It is a tradition in Buddhism to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha on the first full moon day of Vaisakha. The World Fellowship of Buddhists established this tradition in May 1960.
Buddha Purnima 2024: Date and Time
As per Drik Panchang, Buddha Purnima 2024 timings are stated below for devotees:
Purnima Tithi Start Time: 22 May, 6:47 pm
Purnima Tithi End Time: 23 May, 7:22 pm
Auspicious timing for bathing and donations: 23 May, 4:04 am to 5:26 am
Auspicious timing for worshipping Lord Vishnu: 10:35 am to 12:18 pm
Buddha Purnima 2024: How To Celebrate
Let's take a look at the ways you can celebrate Buddha Purnima with friends and family:
On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, many Buddhist devotees visit Buddhist shrines and spend the day with various activities, including reciting hymns and sermons about the life of Lord Buddha and his teachings and principles.
Flowers and candles are also offered to worship the Buddha's idol, which is placed in a basin full of water.
During this festival, Buddhist followers also avoid non-vegetarian food, offer goods and kheer to the poor, and generally wear white clothes to maintain purity.
Buddha Purnima 2024: Places To Visit
Here are the places you can visit on Buddha Purnima with your loved ones to celebrate the event:
Sarnath
Bodhgaya
Arunachal Pradesh
Ladakh
Sikkim
