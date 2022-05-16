Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings for friends and family on Buddha Purnima.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha. As per the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the full moon day of the month of Baisakh, which usually falls in April-May of the Gregorian calendar.
It is believed that Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born around the 6th-4th century BCE as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a royal family in Lumbini, Nepal.
Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti is celebrated in various countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, etc.
Here, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
May Lord Buddha bless you with wisdom and guide you on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!
Buddha Purnima is a sacred occasion dedicated to Gautama Buddha. May you overcome all your worries on this auspicious occasion.
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
- Gautama Buddha
“Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun, and the Truth.”
- Gautama Buddha
“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.” - Gautama Buddha
Buddha Jayanti Wishes and Images
Buddha Purnima Wishes and Images