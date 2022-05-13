Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Puja Time, and Other Important Details

Buddha Purnima 2022 date and time.
(Photo: searchimages.com)
Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Baisakh month which is April or May, every year. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 16 May 2022. Everybody should remember the date of Buddha Purnima this year. It is believed that on Buddha Purnima, Gautama Buddha obtained Enlightenment. Hence, this day is extremely auspicious and observed by many. Buddha Purnima 2022 is on 16 May 2022 and the day is not very far.
The day is important as his followers believe that on this day, which is Buddha Purnima, Gautama Buddha acquired Enlightenment.
One should also remember that Buddha Purnima 2022 is important because it is believed to be the 2584 birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.
On Buddha Purnima 2022, the Purnima Tithi is expected to begin at 12.45 pm on 15 May 2022 and it is scheduled to end at 9.43 am on 16 May 2022.
Everybody should remember the Buddha Purnima 2022 date and timings so that they can conduct pujas accordingly.
There are many people who like to visit Buddhist temples and donate to the poor as part of the rituals. The devotees also meditate, observe fast, and read holy scriptures of the Buddhist religion to observe this day.
They also conduct prayers on Buddha Purnima as per the timings so everybody should remember the Purnima Tithi for this year. Buddha Purnima 2022 is on 16 May 2022 and the timings for this year are already mentioned.
