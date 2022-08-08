'Education Is Human's True Religion': Babar Ali, World's Youngest Headmaster

Located in West Bengal's Beldanga, this school is established in 2002 by Babar Ali. He was also declared ''World's Youngest Headmaster'' by BBC in 2009.

Back in 2002, the school was started from Babar Ali's backyard where he began teaching 8 kids, including his own sister. At the age when all we do is watch our favourite cartoons or play after school, Babar Ali decided to bring neighbourhood kids together and teach them what he learnt from school which was located 10 kilometres away from his home. He did all this when he was just 9-years-old.