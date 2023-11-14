ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Annual Diwali Party in Los Angeles

Several pictures from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party surfaced online.

Aditi Suryavanshi
Published
Photos
1 min read
Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Annual Diwali Party in Los Angeles
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party for their close friends and family in Los Angeles. Several pictures from the party surfaced on social media. In the photos, Priyanka was seen wearing a stunning red-and-white lehenga, while Nick complemented her look with a floral jacket over his white kurta-pyjama.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Speaks About Mistakes She Made as a Parent

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Speaks About Mistakes She Made as a Parent

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×