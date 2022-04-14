BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Famous Quotes, Wishes, Images and Status

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 is on Thursday, 14 April 2022.
Celebrate the works of Dr BR Ambedkar on 14 April 2022.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022. This day marks the birth anniversary of India's first law minister, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Dr BR Ambedkar is hailed as the father of the Indian Constitution. It is under his chairmanship that the world's longest written Constitution was framed by the Constituent Assembly.

Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the works of Dr BR Ambedkar and his fight against social evils like oppression and caste discrimination.

He strongly opposed the caste system and worked towards eradicating it from society.

Dr BR Ambedkar stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked towards uplifting the lives of women, labourers, and untouchables.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 will be observed on 14 April 2022 to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary and his works.

To celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, we have some quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Quotes

  • "Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

  • "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - Dr BR Ambedkar.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Images

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Images.

Ambedkar Jayanti is on 14 April.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes

