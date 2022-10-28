Halloween 2022: Spooky Movies To Watch This Season; Check the Latest List Here

Best movies to watch during Halloween 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Halloween 2022 is just around the corner and we cannot wait to celebrate the spooky season. From dressing up as scary characters to watching thrilling movies, everything has its own charm during this time of the year. Everybody is gearing up to celebrate Halloween on Monday, 31 October 2022. On this day, children dress up as scary characters and go around asking for candy treats. This festival is a favourite among small children and they can enjoy it to the fullest.
Adults can also spend a good time during Halloween. They can watch different horror movies to feel the vibe of the festival. There are a lot of great movies one can watch on Halloween 2022. Different OTT platforms are loaded with various horror movies that people will like. Pick your favourite from the list and spend a cosy day.
Hocus Pocus 2
One can watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. They are here for revenge and are ready to cause all kinds of chaos in Salem and beyond.
Mr Harrigan's Phone
The movie is streaming on Netflix. It is based on a short story by Stephen King. The movie tells the story of a boy who is friends with a billionaire. The billionaire dies after a few days but the boy stays in contact with him via the iPhone that the man was buried with.
Barbarian
The movie is streaming on HBO Max. The horror story revolves around Tess Marshall, a young woman who is staying in a rental home. She is unaware of a dark secret this house hides and that there is someone else already living in the home.
Run Sweetheart Run
Run Sweetheart Run is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story about a single mother named Cherie, who decides to start dating again.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)