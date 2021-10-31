Bollywood and Pop-Culture Icons That Would Make For Terrific Halloween Costumes

Shakti Kapoor’s ‘Crime Master Gogo’ from Andaz Apna Apna has got to be one of the best subversions of Bollywood villains. The cult hit, with its iconic one-liners, never forgets to laugh at itself. But the best part of the film, for me, was Crime Master Gogo. A black and red cape, a black shirt, a red glove in only one hand, red boots, and that moustache—what’s not to like? But you have to make an entry on a bicycle.