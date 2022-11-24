Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom Day is observed annually on 24th of November. It is an auspicious occasion recognised by the Sikh community. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the 9th Sikh guru . He was a fearless leader who fought for the rights of people till his last breath and hence was entitled "Hind ki Chadar" or Shield of India. Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred under the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is also recalled as Shaheedi Diwas. On the eve of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, Sikhs chant special mantras called Bachittar Natak. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the father of Guru Gobind Singh - 10th Guru of Sikhs.