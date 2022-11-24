Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Date, Significance, and Famous Quotes.
(Photo: sikhiwiki.org)
Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom Day is observed annually on 24th of November. It is an auspicious occasion recognised by the Sikh community. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the 9th Sikh guru . He was a fearless leader who fought for the rights of people till his last breath and hence was entitled "Hind ki Chadar" or Shield of India. Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred under the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is also recalled as Shaheedi Diwas. On the eve of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, Sikhs chant special mantras called Bachittar Natak. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the father of Guru Gobind Singh - 10th Guru of Sikhs.
During the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, people were enforced to change their religion. This didn't go well with many people and they approached Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for help. The 9th Guru of Sikhs challenged the King saying, "If you become successful in converting my religion, other people will also follow me." Despite many attempts, Aurangzeb was unsuccessful and due to rage, he ordered that Guru Tegh Bahadur should be beheaded. On 24 November 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur was mercilessly martyred in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.
The significance of observing the Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to pay honour and tribute to the sacrifice made by the 9th Guru of Sikhs while protecting the religious sentiments of people. Sikhs recognize the day by offering special prayers in Gurudwaras.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)