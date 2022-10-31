National Unity Day 2022: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Quotes, Posters

National Unity Day is celebrated on 31 October every year and it also marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and the first Home Minister of India. Sardar Patel is known for his strategies which helped in the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union and the political unification of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 31 October will be celebrated as National Unity Day in remembrance of Sardar Patel and the day was celebrated for the first time in 2014. Sardar Patel was a member of the Indian National Congress and he played an important role in the Independence struggle of the country.

