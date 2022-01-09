Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images and Quotes for Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This year, it falls on Sunday, 9 January 2022.
Guru Gobind Singh was a great warrior who also founded the Khalsa tradition in the year 1699. He was extremely popular for standing up against oppression in society.
Therefore, followers of Guru Gobind Singh around the world observe his birth anniversary with joy and fervour to celebrate his teachings.
You can also send these wishes, images, messages and quotes to your friends, family and relatives to mark the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
May this Gurpurab, Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!
May this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti enlighten our lives. Happy Gurpurab!
May this auspicious occasion bring peace and happiness in our lives. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!
May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!
May Guru Gobind Singh Ji guide you through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.
Happy Prakash Parv to you and family. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you with health and prosperity.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes in Hindi