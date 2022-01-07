Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, History and Significance of Prakash Parv

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Significance

Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by.

He is also extremely popular for opposing the Mughal rule in India, and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers.

Guru Gobind Singh also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back.

He was also one to believe in one God, and encouraged Sikhs to follow the 5 Ks which he introduced to Sikhism. They were- the kangha (comb), kesh (uncut hair), kacchera (undergarment), kara (bracelet), and kirpan (sword).

Lastly, it was also Guru Gobind Singh who introduced the Khalsa Panth in Sikhism. In punjabi, 'Khalsa' means 'Pure, Free and Liberated', while 'Panth' means 'a religious path'.

Therefore, he is also known as the father of Khalsa Panth and till date, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the birth of this order.