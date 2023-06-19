Gupt Navratri 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images, Status, and SMS

Gupt Navratri 2023 wishes and messages you can send to your loved ones.
(Photo: iStock)
Navratri is considered to be the most auspicious festival among Hindus. It has great significance among devotees as they offer prayers to the ten forms of Maa Durga. Navratri, which is celebrated in the month of Ashadha, is popularly known as Gupt Navratri. People offer prayers to Dus Mahavidhyas during this festival. It is important to note that Gupt Navratri 2023 is set to start on Monday, 19 June, and end on 28 June, as per the calendar.
Gupt Navratri holds immense significance among Hindu devotees. They observe fasts during this period and offer prayers. The rituals of this festival are similar to Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri. One must follow all the rituals properly if one wants their wishes to be granted. It is also a time for families to get together and offer prayers.
May Maa Durga bless you and your family with good health, happiness, and joy this Navratri. Happy Gupt Navratri to you.
I am praying for all your stress and worries to go away this Gupt Navratri. I want nothing but the best for you. Happy Navratri to you and your family.
Spend your day religiously by praying to Maa Durga for prosperity and happiness. May she take away all your stress. Happy Gupt Navratri to everyone.
May the nine days of this festival be filled with happiness, joy, and peace. Happy Gupt Navratri to all.
Wishing you a very Happy Gupt Navratri. Spend time with your family and pray for their well-being.
Gupt Navratri is a time to forget all your worries and rest your trust in Maa Durga. She will make sure you get the best. Happy Navratri to you and your family.
Navratri is a time for people to spend time with their loved ones. I hope you can meet all your favourite people this Gupt Navratri and spend your days in peace.
Happy Gupt Navratri 2023 to everyone celebrating.
Start your day by praying to the nine forms of Maa Durga and seek her blessings for all your new ventures in life. May you get whatever you wish for this Gupt Navratri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)