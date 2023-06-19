Gupt Navratri 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images, Status, and SMS

Navratri is considered to be the most auspicious festival among Hindus. It has great significance among devotees as they offer prayers to the ten forms of Maa Durga. Navratri, which is celebrated in the month of Ashadha, is popularly known as Gupt Navratri. People offer prayers to Dus Mahavidhyas during this festival. It is important to note that Gupt Navratri 2023 is set to start on Monday, 19 June, and end on 28 June, as per the calendar.

Gupt Navratri holds immense significance among Hindu devotees. They observe fasts during this period and offer prayers. The rituals of this festival are similar to Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri. One must follow all the rituals properly if one wants their wishes to be granted. It is also a time for families to get together and offer prayers.