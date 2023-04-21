Eid Mubarak Gift Ideas: 20 Best Eid-Al-Fitr Gifts for Loved Ones

1. When you have children around the house you can gift them toys they would like to play with. Don't give them any random toys, give them gifts that will help them learn like a puzzle, building blocks, remote control cars, word games, etc.

2. Children are most excited about the gifts and they expect to be surprised every year. Thus, never make a mistake of repeating their gifts. Something that they would like and wouldn't even spoil them includes stationary stuff like colorful pens, pencils, crayons, coloring books, diaries, etc.

3. If anyone from your friends or family enjoys reading books, you can gift them books from their favorite genres like thriller, romantic, easy read, bed time stories for children, fictional or non-fictional books.

4. Who doesn't like getting a new pair of jeans or their favorite kurti for the Eid celebration. Thus, clothes are one of the safest option for gifting if you know fashion and the taste of the person you are gifting the clothes.

5. You can also gift people religious books like the ones with Islamic moral stories and stories of prophets. This will help know about their culture and religion. Some famous Islamic books for children are Qisas Al-Anbiya, Stories of the Prophet in the Holy Quran, and The Best Eid Ever.

6. You can always prepare a gift hamper with favorite chocolates of your friends and family. It will always add sweetness to your celebration.