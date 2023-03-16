National Vaccination Day 2023 Date & Theme: Why Is It Celebrated on 16 March?

Every year, the Government of India celebrates 16 March as the National Vaccination Day to honor and appreciate the front line health workers for their contribution in the vaccination of all the children of the country. The day is recognized to create awareness among people about the importance of vaccination in the health of human beings.

Vaccines are critically useful against several deadly diseases like measles, chicken pox, rubella, polio, and many more. We have certainly realized the importance of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were waiting for a miracle vaccine to get rid of the deadly coronavirus infection.

Let us read about the date, theme, and significance of National Vaccination Day 2023 below.