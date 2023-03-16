National Vaccination Day 2023 Date & Theme: Why Is It Celebrated on 16 March?

National Vaccination Day 2023: Know the date, theme, history, significance, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Every year, the Government of India celebrates 16 March as the National Vaccination Day to honor and appreciate the front line health workers for their contribution in the vaccination of all the children of the country. The day is recognized to create awareness among people about the importance of vaccination in the health of human beings.
Vaccines are critically useful against several deadly diseases like measles, chicken pox, rubella, polio, and many more. We have certainly realized the importance of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were waiting for a miracle vaccine to get rid of the deadly coronavirus infection.
Let us read about the date, theme, and significance of National Vaccination Day 2023 below.
This year, the National Vaccination Day falls on Wednesday, 16 March 2023.
Every year, National Vaccination Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of National Vaccination Day 2023 has not been decided yet.
The main significance of celebrating the National Vaccination Day is to create awareness among people about the benefits of vaccination in both children and adults. In the recent few years, India has seen a remarkable progress in routine immunization of children through vaccination drives. People are no longer hesitant about getting vaccinated because they know that only proper and timely vaccination can keep majority of deadly diseases at bay.
As per several reports, on 16 March 1995, the first dose of oral polio vaccination was given to children in India and that is why every year the country celebrates 16 March as National Vaccination Day.
Vaccination is important not only preventing harmful diseases but also provides immunity to the body against future encounters by the same pathogen.
