Good Friday 2024: 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Posters, and Greetings

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Black Friday, and Great Friday is a Christian holiday marked to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death. It is the 6th day of Holy Week in Christian Calendar, and falls after Maundy Thursday (last supper of Jesus Christ), as a part of Paschal Triduum. Maundy Thursday is the first day of Paschal Triduum, which finally ends on the evening prayer of Easter Sunday.

Good Friday is an auspicious occasion for all the Christians, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and faith. On this day, people keep fasts, offer prayers, recite hymns, and visit churches to perform special rituals. To make this Good Friday a special one for your friends and family, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, images, and posters below.