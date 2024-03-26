International Scribble Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Scribble Day 2024.
International Scribble Day is observed on 27 March every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the creativity and art associated with scribbling. It is a day to encourage the practice of scribbling, and promote the idea that every artist can start with a scribble.
The word "scribble" refers to the practice of writing or drawing carelessly. It is often used as a synonym to the word 'Doodle'. Scribbling is a common activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It can be used as a way to express ideas, emotions, or record observations. International Scribble Day is also celebrated to recognize the role of scribbling in children's education and development.
This year, International Scribble Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.
The International Scribble Day was established by Diane Alber in 2019. The day was approved with a children book ''I'm NOT Just a Scribble' written by Alber. The book was published in 2017, and received critical acclaims. The unique theme of this book encourages people of all ages to accept others as they are, and to be creative. It also highlights the importance of kindness and acceptance, as well as inspiring creativity
The theme of International Scribble Day 2024 is not known yet.
International Scribble Day is dedicated to promoting the importance of creativity and art. It is also a day to raise awareness about the importance of kindness, acceptance, and unique forms of creativity. One of the main aims of recognizing the International Scribble Day is to encourage people to be creative and express themselves. It is also to remind us of the importance of accepting others and promoting diversity. This day is a celebration of art and creativity, and it is a day to showcase the unique forms of creativity that exist in everyone.
