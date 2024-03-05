Happy International Women's Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & IWD Images

Happy International Women's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and More.
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is dedicated to the achievements of women, their rights, equity, empowerment, and more. This year, Women's Day 2024 will be observed under the theme 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress.'
According to unwomen.org, "The world is facing many crises, ranging from geopolitical conflicts to soaring poverty levels and the escalating impacts of climate change. These challenges can only be addressed by solutions that empower women. By investing in women, we can spark change and speed the transition towards a healthier, safer, and more equal world for all."
International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the need to continually strive for gender equality and to promote social change. If you want to wish all the amazing women in your life on this Women's Day, we have curated a list of Happy Women's Day 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and greetings for you below.
You are the most amazing women in this world, and I love the way you are. Happy Women's Day!!
The greatest thing that God has ever created is a women. Happy International Women's Day 2024.
You are a great mother, amazing wife, strong individual, and fantastic daughter. Happy Women's Day 2024.
Women should be treated equally everywhere, there is no chance that women are less than men in any field. Happy Women's Day.
Women make this world a better place to live. Without women there will be no meaning of life. Greetings of International Women's Day 2024.
Feminism doesn't mean to belittle men or make them feel inferior. Feminism means to make people realize that women are as strong and as powerful as other gender. Happy Women's Day 2024.
To all the women out there who are struggling for their basic rights like education, jobs, equality, and more. Happy Women's Day and fight till your emerge victorious.
If strength, courage, determination, resilience, honesty, and selflessness would have a face, undoubtedly it would be a women. Happy International Women's Day.
Being women is not as easy as it looks. You have to give up your dreams, happiness, ambitions, and much more to stand for your family. Happy Women's Day.
Women have proven that they are not less than men in any way. Today we can see women excelling in every field. Let us keep this up. Happy International Women's Day 2024.
Happy Women's Day.
Happy Women's Day 2024.
You don't need a price charming to save you. You are a strong women, and sufficient for yourself. Happy Women's Day.
Women can play any role they want. Women are brave and fearless, and the world must know it. Greetings of Women's Day 2024!!
Women are the best in any shape, color, and form. Do not care, if people body shame you, because they are just being mean. Happy Women's Day 2024.
Women have always been the best versions of themselves. It just takes best calibre to realize that. Greetings of International Women's Day!
You should be proud of being a women. A women is someone that bears excruciating pain to bring a new life in this world. Let us keep up the strength. Happy International Women's Day.
There is not a single day to celebrate the achievements of women but lets us enjoy this day as a bonus. Happy International Women's Day 2024.
Women's are the strongest living beings on this planet. We must love and respect them forever. Wish you a very happy International Women's Day.
Women are strong, brave, fearless, and above all resilient. Let us pledge to acknowledge the efforts of all women with respect and dignity. Happy International Women's Day.
Women are born to rule, and history is witness to some amazing and wonderful women and their significant roles. Greetings on Women's Day.
You my darling are the best person in my life. You don't only make me proud but also surprise me every day with your multitasking skills. Happy Women's Day Dear Wife.
Happy Women's Day 2024 Images.
Happy Women's Day 2024 Posters.
Well-behaved women rarely make history. [Eleanor Roosevelt].
A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself. [Loretta Young].
The best protection any woman can have is courage. [Elizabeth Cady Stanton].
Where there is a woman, there is magic. [Ntozake Shange].
Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. [Hillary Clinton].
She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword. [Atticus].
There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels. [Ginger Rogers].
Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim. [Nora Ephron].
Girls should never be afraid to be smart. [Emma Watson].
Life is tough, my darling, but so are you. [Stephanie Bennett Henry].
A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink. [Gina Carey].
Sometimes it’s the princess who kills the dragon and saves the prince. [Samuel Lowe].
If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. [Katherine Hepburn].
We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced. [Malala Yousafzai].
If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. [Margaret Fuller].
If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman. [Margaret Thatcher].
Happy Women's Day 2024 Images and Posters.
Happy Women's Day 2024 Wishes and Quotes.
A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. [Melinda Gates].
There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. [W.E.B. Dubois].
I can and I will. Watch me. [Carrie Green].
The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence. [Blake Lively].
A man’s got to do what a man’s got to do. A woman must do what he can’t. [Rhonda Hansome].
I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world. [Malala].
Nothing can dim the light which shines from within. [Maya Angelou].
Females are strong as hell. [The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt].
There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. [Michelle Obama].
There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself. [Hannah Gadsby].
Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry. [Gloria Steinem].
Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards. [Marilyn Monroe].
