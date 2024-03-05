Happy International Women's Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & IWD Images

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is dedicated to the achievements of women, their rights, equity, empowerment, and more. This year, Women's Day 2024 will be observed under the theme 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress.'

According to unwomen.org, "The world is facing many crises, ranging from geopolitical conflicts to soaring poverty levels and the escalating impacts of climate change. These challenges can only be addressed by solutions that empower women. By investing in women, we can spark change and speed the transition towards a healthier, safer, and more equal world for all."

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the need to continually strive for gender equality and to promote social change. If you want to wish all the amazing women in your life on this Women's Day, we have curated a list of Happy Women's Day 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, images, and greetings for you below.