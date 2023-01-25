Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, SMS, and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023 wishes and greetings you can share today.
(Photo: iStock)
One of the most significant and auspicious Hindu festivals, Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023 is observed on Wednesday, 25 January. This day is celebrated every year on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month.
Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated grandly in Maharashtra and other parts of the Konkan regions. Devotees eagerly wait to celebrate this day with their loved ones.
Magh Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Tilkund Chaturthi, Magha Shukla Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi in Maharashtra. People are excited to celebrate Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023. As the day is already here, the preparations have begun. People who celebrate this day observe different traditional rituals and conduct pujas in their homes to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.
It is believed that all the prayers on this day are fulfilled and the year is filled with peace and prosperity for the devotees.
Here are a few wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Magh Ganesh Jayanti to make their day special:
May Lord Ganesha take away all your worries, sorrows and tensions. Happy Ganesh Jayanti to you and your family!
You should pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clearly. Warm wishes on Ganesh Jayanti to you.
I pray that Ganesha blesses you with enough happiness, wisdom, good health and prosperity this year.
May Lord Ganesha always remove stress and problems from your life. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
May Lord Ganesha bless you with power, destroy your sorrow and fill your life with happiness.
Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Jayanti to everyone. May this festival bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!
Eat modak for energy and taste, boondi laddoo to forget your sorrows, and peda to relish worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)