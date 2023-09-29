Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Speech, Celebration Tips, and How to Write Speeches Here

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 speech tips you should know before writing your speech.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
Gandhi Jayanti 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on Monday, 2 October. We celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on this day to remember his teachings and fight against British rule. He was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who believed in non-violence. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. The citizens of India honoured him with the title "Mahatma" so people started calling him Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings are still alive in this generation.
One should note that Mahatma Gandhi was known as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation". He strongly believed in telling the truth and non-violence. Gandhi Jayanti helps us to remember his struggles and how he fought against the Britishers by following the path of non-violence. We should all remember him and teach our younger generations about his life.
Here are some Gandhi Jayanti speech tips you should note before preparing your speech for the event to make it inspiring and knowledgeable:
Begin your speech by addressing the audience. You should start it with a Good morning/ Good Afternoon/ Good evening based on the time of the day.
Begin your speech with a quote or a catchy phrase by Mahatma Gandhi to attract the attention of your audience. They will be eager to listen.
Always have a gentle smile on your face while telling the speech.
Keep your body language positive. Do not be too nervous or shaky otherwise, your audience will lose interest.
Let's take a look at some celebration ideas you can incorporate into your Gandhi Jayanti program this year to make the students more involved:
You can make the students in your school dress up like Mahatma Gandhi and perform a skit on his life.
Make theme-based decorations that speak more about Ahimsa (non-violence), Khadi, Dandi march, etc. that involved Mahatma Gandhi.
Make your students write essays on Mahatma Gandhi. This will help them to know more about his early life and fight for freedom.
Make an interesting collage with the students.
Conduct speech competitions and distribute prizes.
