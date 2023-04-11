Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023: Facts About Jyotirao Govindrao Phule Here

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is observed on 11 April, every year. Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born on 11 April 1827. He was a social activist, thinker, writer and anti-caste social reformer who was born in Maharashtra. Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is observed every year in India to remember his works and fight as a social reformer. On this day, people in the country should know more about the man who played different roles and fought for the betterment of society.

Jyotiba Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, together fought for women's education in India. They were the first to facilitate schooling for women in India. On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, we should all remember and honour his contributions to society. We must also regard the sacrifices and problems he had to endure as a social reformer during his time.