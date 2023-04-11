Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023: Facts About Jyotirao Govindrao Phule Here

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is observed on 11 April.
(Photo: The Quint)
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is observed on 11 April, every year. Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born on 11 April 1827. He was a social activist, thinker, writer and anti-caste social reformer who was born in Maharashtra. Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is observed every year in India to remember his works and fight as a social reformer. On this day, people in the country should know more about the man who played different roles and fought for the betterment of society.
Jyotiba Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, together fought for women's education in India. They were the first to facilitate schooling for women in India. On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, we should all remember and honour his contributions to society. We must also regard the sacrifices and problems he had to endure as a social reformer during his time.
Here are some interesting facts about Jyotiba Phule you should know on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023 to honour his works and life. Keep reading to know the lesser-known facts.
Jyotirao Govindrao Phule founded his first school for girls in Pune. He founded the school at the residence of Tatyasaheb Bhide.
Jyotiba Phule and his followers founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, which is the Society of Truth Seekers. The Samaj fought for equal rights for people who belonged to the exploited castes.
Jyotirao Govindrao Phule spoke against female infanticide. He also launched a massive campaign to remove the water crisis.
Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was bestowed with the title of "Mahatma" by social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar. He got the honorary title in 1888.
As a social reformer, he fought against several important issues like untouchability, the caste system, the welfare of the poor and education for women. His wife, Savitribai Phule, also supported him in his fight.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)