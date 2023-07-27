APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Read 20 Quotes by the 'Missile Man of India'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th president of India, was not only a great president but also an amazing scientist. His contributions in the fields of science and space are unmatchable and that is why he was honoured with the most prestigious award Bharat Ratna.

Dr Kalam spent almost forty years of his life working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and unfortunately died on 27 July 2015, due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech in Shillong.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a key contributor to the development of the Agni and Prithvi ballistic missiles and the SLV-III, India's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle. He has been awarded with the title of Missile Man of India for his groundbreaking work in the field of missile technology.