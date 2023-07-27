APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Read 20 Quotes by the 'Missile Man of India'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th president of India, was not only a great president but also an amazing scientist. His contributions in the fields of science and space are unmatchable and that is why he was honoured with the most prestigious award Bharat Ratna.
Dr Kalam spent almost forty years of his life working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and unfortunately died on 27 July 2015, due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech in Shillong.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a key contributor to the development of the Agni and Prithvi ballistic missiles and the SLV-III, India's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle. He has been awarded with the title of Missile Man of India for his groundbreaking work in the field of missile technology.
1. Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.
2. You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.
3. Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish.
4. Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.
5. For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.
6. If you want to leave your footprints On the sands of time Do not drag your feet.
7. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
8. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.
9. Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.
10. Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.
11. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.
12. If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.
13. Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.
14. To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.
15. Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.
16. A big shot is a little shot who keeps on shooting, so keep trying.
17. The country doesn't deserve anything less than success from us. Let us aim for success.
18. Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.
19. Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.
20. "I reminded myself that the best way to win was to not need to win. The best performances are accomplished when you are relaxed and free of doubt."
