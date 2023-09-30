Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Inspirational and Popular Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi To Share

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, 2 October.
(Photo: iStock)
Mahatma Gandhi was known as Bapu, the Father of the Nation, for his vision of leadership. Everybody was aware of his serene demeanour and humble simplicity. He fought for our independence against British rule and became one of the popular freedom fighters. Gandhi Jayanti is observed on 2 October, every year, and people from across India celebrate the day. It is important to note that Gandhi Jayanti 2023 will mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Everyone is gearing up to observe Gandhi Jayanti on the scheduled date and remember his struggles. He staunchly believed in non-violence and spoke the truth. People from all generations should know about the Father of our Nation and how he helped to gain independence. His real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the title "Mahatma" was bestowed upon him by the people.
Here are some inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi you can share on this important day with your friends and family:
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." – Mahatma Gandhi
"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." – Mahatma Gandhi
"You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind." – Mahatma Gandhi
"There is a sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed." – Mahatma Gandhi
"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Hate the sin, love the sinner." – Mahatma Gandhi
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." – Mahatma Gandhi
These are the famous quotes you must remember on Gandhi Jayanti and share with your loved ones.
