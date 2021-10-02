Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 20 Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

On Saturday, 2 October 2021, the world will celebrate 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 at Porbandar, Gujarat. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Gandhi Jayanti to pay tribute to him and his ideas.

Gandhi Ji chose non-violent means to fight against the British Empire during Indian freedom struggle. His lifestyle and ideas are a source of inspiration for people around the world.

On this auspicious occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, here are some inspirational quotes by Gandhi Ji.