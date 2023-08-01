Friendship Day 2023 in India: Date, History & Importance of Friendship

Friendship Day is observed every year in India on the first Sunday of August and this year, we will be celebrating friendship day on 6 August 2023. The day is dedicated to friendships and their importance in one's life.

The celebration of International Friendship varies from country to country. In India and countries like Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, India, the United States, and Bangladesh, we celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August while many other countries celebrate Friendship Day on July 30.

Let's know the history and significance of Friendship Day 2023.