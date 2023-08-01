Friendship Day 2023 in India: Date, History & Importance of Friendship

Friendship day 2023
(Image: iStock)
Friendship Day is observed every year in India on the first Sunday of August and this year, we will be celebrating friendship day on 6 August 2023. The day is dedicated to friendships and their importance in one's life.
The celebration of International Friendship varies from country to country. In India and countries like Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, India, the United States, and Bangladesh, we celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August while many other countries celebrate Friendship Day on July 30.
Let's know the history and significance of Friendship Day 2023.
Friendship Day is celebrated in several countries for years but the first friendship day was celebrated in 1958 when it was first proposed in Paraguay as International Friendship Day. The United Nations finally declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day. But India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday of the month of August.
The different dates help us celebrate the bond on various days while keeping the essence of the celebration alive.
Friendship Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the bond between friends. This day reminds us that friends have each other's back and always support each other, no matter what. True friends will always celebrate our wins with us and are always there to lean us the shoulders to cry on.
Friendship is a beautiful relationship that has no restrictions on age, color, and caste. Thus, on the occasion of friendship day, take some time out to appreciate the friendship you have and thank them
