International Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Status

International Friendship Day 2023 is one of the most special days for everyone because there's no one without friends. It is one of the bonds that's special for everyone. No one gets a chance to choose their family but everyone gets a chance to choose their friends. It’s a relationship that is not based on blood relations but just on promises and understanding.
Friends have each other's back and always support each other, no matter what. They are the ones who celebrate our wins with us and are always there to lean us the shoulders to cry on. Friendship is a beautiful relationship and there is no restriction on age, color, and caste when it comes to knowing who your true friend is. Thus, on the occasion of International friendship day, share these quotes, wishes, status with your friends.
International Friendship Day 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status
International Friendship Day 2023: Quotes & Wishes
"Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson
"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali
"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford
"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson
"A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside." — Winnie the Pooh
"The best mirror is an old friend." — George Herbert
"Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
"Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend." — Sarah Dessen
"You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common." — Lyle Lovett
"'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb
